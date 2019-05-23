Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BSP in lead position

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 20:45:33 IST pollpedia

Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 55

Total electors:  17,18,774 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,95,221

Male electors: 9,23,553

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency only came into being in 2008. Before the 2009 elections, this constituency was called Akbarpur, which is also the name of another constituency in Kanpur district.

Assembly Constituencies: Goshainganj, Katehari, Tanda, Jalalpur, Akbarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, Rakesh Pandey of the BSP won the seat while BJP candidate Hari Om Pandey registered a victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, BSP supremo Mayawati won four times, when Akbarpur was a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes.

Demographics: A largely rural constituency, Ambedkar Nagar is at the centre of BSP’s politics, with reports of Mayawati contesting the by-elections from this seat if she becomes the prime minister. The Scheduled Caste communities account for over 1/4th of the population in this constituency. According to reports, Muslims, Yadavs, Kurmis, Brahmins and Banias form significant blocks of voters in the constituency. OBC sub-communities like Rajbhar and Kewats can also play a decisive role in elections.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 20:45:33 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile