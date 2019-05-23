Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BSP in lead position

Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 55

Total electors: 17,18,774 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,95,221

Male electors: 9,23,553

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency only came into being in 2008. Before the 2009 elections, this constituency was called Akbarpur, which is also the name of another constituency in Kanpur district.

Assembly Constituencies: Goshainganj, Katehari, Tanda, Jalalpur, Akbarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, Rakesh Pandey of the BSP won the seat while BJP candidate Hari Om Pandey registered a victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, BSP supremo Mayawati won four times, when Akbarpur was a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes.

Demographics: A largely rural constituency, Ambedkar Nagar is at the centre of BSP’s politics, with reports of Mayawati contesting the by-elections from this seat if she becomes the prime minister. The Scheduled Caste communities account for over 1/4th of the population in this constituency. According to reports, Muslims, Yadavs, Kurmis, Brahmins and Banias form significant blocks of voters in the constituency. OBC sub-communities like Rajbhar and Kewats can also play a decisive role in elections.

