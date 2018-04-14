Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress

On Babasaheb Bheemrao Ambedkar’s 127th birth anniversary, it is important to revisit the visionary, nationalist icon. A closer study of the ideals that Babasaheb stood for will call the bluff of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s fake Dalit politics.

It is a fact that Babasaheb was critical of the Hindu religion, particular of the caste system and the prevalence of untouchability. From the 1930s he had contemplated embracing another religion. He was, however, critical of Islam as well, which he felt, lent itself to a system where the primary allegiance of its followers was to religion, not the country.

Ambedkar’s disappointment with Hinduism never impacted his patriotism. Rather, he relentlessly championed causes that would strengthen India as a nation while also being vocal about the dangers to Indian nationhood.

Babasaheb’s fierce opposition to Article 370 and his unequivocal espousal of a casteless society, need to seen in that context. He had equally warned against ‘unconstitutional’ means of protest, something which imposters like Jignesh Mevani, never shy away from. Ambedkar’s decision to embrace Buddhism in 1956, less than two months before his death, had factored in national interests which can’t be missed.

As a party, the BJP has striven for casteless society. In fact, it was this consolidation of the Hindu votes in BJP’s favour that led Rahul Gandhi to embark on a perilous form of vulture politics post the death of Rohith Vemula.

It often rattles me when I am asked what has the BJP done in the last four years for Dalit emancipation? For a party that follows Ambedkar’s vision of a casteless society, none of our policies are aimed at one caste or creed.

However, if you dig into data, you will find that a big chunk of beneficiaries of Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana or rural electrification scheme, are SC and Dalit families.

For a party which neither gave Babasaheb, nor Babu Jagjivan Ram, their due and whose claims of Dalit emancipation don’t extend beyond shallow tokenism, its efforts to champion Dalit issues is only a cover-up of its more insidious design of breaking up the Hindu society to extend its rein over the Indian nation.

Those who invoke caste politics in 2018 have no idea of what Ambedkar stood for. These imposters, led by Rahul Gandhi, need to be called out.

Tuhin Sinha is an author and young BJP leader.