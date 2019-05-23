Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Ambala Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rattan Lal Kataria from BJP is leading with 54.4% votes at 2:51 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:07:05 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Rattan Lal Kataria 160,423 Votes 54% Votes
INC Selja 101,562 Votes 34% Votes
BSP Naresh Kumar 17,953 Votes 6% Votes
INLD Ram Pal 4,134 Votes 1% Votes
AAAP Prithvi Raj 2,167 Votes 1% Votes
CPI Arun Kumar 1,901 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 1,814 Votes 1% Votes
IND Ranjeet Singh 989 Votes 0% Votes
IND Beta Mam Chand Rattuwala 743 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jatinder Singh 584 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Anil Kumar 526 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Suraj Kumar 463 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rattan Lal 440 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suraj Bhan 310 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Suraj Bhan Narwal 256 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Rajender Kumar Bhatli 226 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Varun Kumar Jaglan 210 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Sandeep Singh 191 Votes 0% Votes
RLKP Puran Chand 136 Votes 0% Votes
Ambala Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,85,381 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,80,391

Male electors: 9,04,990

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Panchkula and Yamunanagar Assembly segments replaced the Naggal and Chhachhrauli segments in this constituency. Yamunanagar was earlier in the Kurukshetra constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kalka, Panchkula, Naraingarh, Ambala Cantt., Ambala City, Mulana (SC), Sadhaura (SC), Jagadhri, Yamunanagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP candidate Rattan Lal Kataria won a majority in the year 1999. Congress candidate Kumari Selja succeeded Kataria in 2004 and was re-elected in 2009. In 2014, however, BJP returned to power when Kataria won a majority.

Demographics: There are 11,28,350 people living in the Ambala district. It has an almost equal number of urban and rural population, according to the 2011 Census data. The Scheduled Caste population forms 26.3 percent of the population. The ruling BJP is likely to field a fresh face this election.

