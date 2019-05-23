Ambala Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rattan Lal Kataria from BJP is leading with 54.4% votes at 2:51 PM

Ambala Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,85,381 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,80,391

Male electors: 9,04,990

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Panchkula and Yamunanagar Assembly segments replaced the Naggal and Chhachhrauli segments in this constituency. Yamunanagar was earlier in the Kurukshetra constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kalka, Panchkula, Naraingarh, Ambala Cantt., Ambala City, Mulana (SC), Sadhaura (SC), Jagadhri, Yamunanagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP candidate Rattan Lal Kataria won a majority in the year 1999. Congress candidate Kumari Selja succeeded Kataria in 2004 and was re-elected in 2009. In 2014, however, BJP returned to power when Kataria won a majority.

Demographics: There are 11,28,350 people living in the Ambala district. It has an almost equal number of urban and rural population, according to the 2011 Census data. The Scheduled Caste population forms 26.3 percent of the population. The ruling BJP is likely to field a fresh face this election.

