Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Ambala City profile: Once a Congress stronghold, BJP emerges as strong opponent in the seat

Ambala City Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for

the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 05

Total electors: 2,49,390

Female electors: 1,18,042

Male electors: 1,31,345

Third gender electors: 3

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress’ Venod Sharma held office from 2005 after defeating INLD and SAD with more than double the votes in 2005 and 2009, respectively. In 2014, Sharma lost to BJP’s Aseem Goel who won with 23,252 votes more.

Ravinder Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Jasbir Malor from Congress and Aseem Goel from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Ambala City LAC in 2019

Demographics: Located in northern Haryana, Ambala City is in the Ambala district of the state. Hindus form a majority of the population.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .