Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Ambala Cantt profile: A BJP stronghold, Congress won't find it easy to regain seat

Ambala Cantt. Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination was 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations was 5 October. The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 04

Total electors: 1,92,539

Female electors: 89,841

Male electors: 1,02,694

Third gender electors: 4

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2005, independent candidate Anil Vij, who had been the region’s MLA since 1996, lost to the Congress' Devender Kumar Bansal by 615 votes. In the following elections in 2009 and 2014, Vij won again as a BJP candidate, defeating Congress candidates each time.

Rajesh Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party, Venu Singla from Congress and Anil Vij from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019.

Demographics: Established as a cantonment in 1843, Ambala Cantonment is an important region for the manufacturing of scientific and surgical instruments. It is the constituency from where India’s former Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, contested and won twice. About 91.77 percent of the population is Hindu, while only 4.48 percent is Sikh, 2.21 percent Muslim, and 1.26 percent Christian.

