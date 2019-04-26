Amarinder Singh calls Sunny Deol a 'filmy fauji', says actor-turned-politician no match for Congress' Sunil Jakhar

Gurdaspur: BJP candidate Sunny Deol is a ‘filmy fauji’ while I am a 'real fauji,' said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday, adding that actor-turned-politician does not pose any threat to sitting Congress MP Sunil Jakhar.

“Sunny Deol is a ‘filmy fauji,’ while I am a ‘real fauji.’ Sunil has been working on the ground in Gurdaspur for long while Deol has no base here. He will run away back to Bollywood, and won’t be here for the people of Gurdaspur. We will defeat him. He is no threat to Sunil or the Congress,” said Chief Minister Singh, while talking to media persons.

Describing Deol as an aging actor, whose acting career was over, Captain Singh said: “He will come and go. He might have played Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri role in Border film, but that does not make him a real fauji.”

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar is seeking re-election from Gurdaspur after winning the bypoll, necessitated due to death of BJP MP Vinod Khanna.

On Friday, Singh’s wife and former Union minister Preneet Kaur also filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha poll from Patiala.

He said that he was confident of a clean sweep for the Congress in Punjab.

“In the absence of any Modi wave, and with no achievements to boast of, the BJP is in a state of complete regression. The mood across Punjab is upbeat and totally in favour of the Congress. There is absolutely no competition to the party,” he said.

In reply to a question, Singh said: “It has been decided to hold ministers and MLAs responsible for victory or defeat of the Congress candidates in their respective constituencies.”

“If a minister is unable to ensure victory, he will be dropped, and MLAs who fail to deliver will not get the ticket next time,” he said.

When asked to comment on much-publicised actor Akshay Kumar’s interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said: “What interview? I have not seen any interview.”

The polling is scheduled to be held in Punjab, where 13 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, on 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

