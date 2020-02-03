Amanatullah Khan Election Result 2020 Okhla LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results AAP Candidate Amanatullah Khan Okhla Seat

Amantullah Khan, the firebrand Muslim face of the Aam Aadmi Party, will be contesting from the Muslim-dominated Okhla constituency. The constituency is currently in the news as it includes Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in Delhi. Khan, who will be contesting his third Assembly election, won the 2015 election by a massive margin of over 64,000 votes.

Khan, who is originally from Meerut, attended the Jamia Millia Islamia but did not graduate with a degree. He fought his first election in 2013 as a Lok Janshakti Party candidate. However, he could only garner only 3747 votes and lost his deposit. He later joined the Aam Aadmi Party before the 2015 elections and was elected to the party’s national executive in 2016.

Khan, who is also the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, has had a controversial term as a legislator. He was involved in a long-standing fracas with former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. After the party faced a drubbing in the Assembly elections of 2017 and the municipal polls, Vishwas had called for introspection within the party ranks. However, Khan alleged that Vishwas was trying to control the party and was working on behest of the BJP and the RSS. The verbal spat between the two led to Khan quitting the party’s political affairs committee in May 2017. However, he was later reinstated by the party.

In 2019, the Delhi police filed a chargesheet against Khan for assaulting and threatening a person at a wedding. On 29 January, the Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau booked Khan for allegedly misusing Waqf Board funds and conducting irregular recruitment.

