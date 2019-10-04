You are here:
  • The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.

  • Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase.

  • Amalner is in the district Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Amalner profile: BJP hopes to wrest control of seat as incumbent MLA contests on party ticket

Constituency Name – Amalner

Constituency Number – 15

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 2,92,961

Female Electors – 1,40,968

Male Electors – 1,51,986

Third Gender –7

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Independent candidate S Hiralal Chaudhary won this seat in the 2014 election and later joined the BJP,  Another Independent candidate Krushibhushan Sahebrao Patil won in the 2009 election. The BJP previously held the seat from 1995 to 2004.

Demographics – Home of the tech giant Wipro, Amalner has a population of 287,849. The town boasts of numerous educational and industrial sites.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 21:45:01 IST

