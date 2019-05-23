Co-presented by


Amalapuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates : Chinta Anuradha from YSRCP is leading with 39.7% votes at 3:30 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:31:06 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
YSRCP Chinta Anuradha 58,493 Votes 40% Votes
TDP Ganti Harish Madhur (Balayogi) 52,391 Votes 36% Votes
JSP D M R Sekhar 31,158 Votes 21% Votes
NOTA Nota 1,857 Votes 1% Votes
BJP Ayyaji Vema Manepalli 1,541 Votes 1% Votes
INC Janga Goutham 937 Votes 1% Votes
IND Revu Sudhakar 280 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Mortha Siva Rama Krishna 209 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(K) Panthagada Vijaya Chakravarthy 197 Votes 0% Votes
IPBP Muralikrishna Kanderi 168 Votes 0% Votes
JNJP Chelle Rajani 127 Votes 0% Votes
Amalapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 1,357,865 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 548,900

Male electors: 565,013

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Ramchandrapuram, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram (SC), Razole (SC), Gannavaram (SC), Kothapetta, Mandapetta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ganti Mohanachandra Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won the seat in 1999. Indian National Congress’ GV Harsha Kumar won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2004 and 2009. The TDP made a comeback in 2014 when Pandula Ravindra Babu won the General Elections from the seat.

Demographics: Amalapuram will play a key role in the upcoming elections after MP Pandula Ravindra Babu resigned from his seat and party TDP in February this year. He alleged that party and its chief Chandrababu Naidu were biased against him as he was a Dalit. After alleging corruption in TDP, Babu has moved to Jaganmohan  Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC). TDP’s candidate for 2019 is G Hareesh Mathur.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:31:06 IST

