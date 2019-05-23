Amalapuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates

Amalapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 1,357,865 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 548,900

Male electors: 565,013

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Ramchandrapuram, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram (SC), Razole (SC), Gannavaram (SC), Kothapetta, Mandapetta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ganti Mohanachandra Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won the seat in 1999. Indian National Congress’ GV Harsha Kumar won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2004 and 2009. The TDP made a comeback in 2014 when Pandula Ravindra Babu won the General Elections from the seat.

Demographics: Amalapuram will play a key role in the upcoming elections after MP Pandula Ravindra Babu resigned from his seat and party TDP in February this year. He alleged that party and its chief Chandrababu Naidu were biased against him as he was a Dalit. After alleging corruption in TDP, Babu has moved to Jaganmohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC). TDP’s candidate for 2019 is G Hareesh Mathur.

