Alwar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Balak Nath from BJP is leading with 62.6% votes at 2:19 PM

Alwar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,28,067

Female electors: 7,56,728

Male electors: 8,71,339

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Thanagazi Assembly segment was moved to Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Alwar Rural and Alwar Urban were created post-delimitation. Khairthal Assembly segment was dissolved. Ramgarh constituency was moved from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat. Rajgarh-Laxmangarh segment was carved out in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural (SC), Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh – Laxmangarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Jaswant Singh Yadav won the seat in 1999. In 2004, Congress leader Karan Singh Yadav clinched the seat and was succeeded by Congress candidate Jitendra Singh in 2009. However, Jitendra lost to BJP leader Chand Nath in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Alwar district. Yadavs are a key caste community in Alwar. They account for nearly 4 percent of the electorate in the constituency. It is also home to nearly 3 lakh Meo Muslims. This is also the constituency where Pehlu Khan’s lynching took place.

