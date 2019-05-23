Co-presented by


Alwar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Balak Nath from BJP is leading with 62.6% votes at 2:19 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:19:33 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Balak Nath 231,000 Votes 63% Votes
INC Bhanwar Jitendra Singh 116,635 Votes 32% Votes
BSP Imran Khan 16,281 Votes 4% Votes
Nota Nota 1,568 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Anoop Kumar Meghwal 926 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pawan Kumar Jain 782 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madan Lal 540 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Amit Jangir 466 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anand Kumar Sain 351 Votes 0% Votes
IND Advocate Amit Kumar Gupta 284 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tilak Raj Munjal 276 Votes 0% Votes
PVRC Gulab Singh 180 Votes 0% Votes
Alwar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,28,067

Female electors: 7,56,728

Male electors: 8,71,339

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Thanagazi Assembly segment was moved to Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Alwar Rural and Alwar Urban were created post-delimitation. Khairthal Assembly segment was dissolved. Ramgarh constituency was moved from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat. Rajgarh-Laxmangarh segment was carved out in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural (SC), Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh – Laxmangarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Jaswant Singh Yadav won the seat in 1999. In 2004, Congress leader Karan Singh Yadav clinched the seat and was succeeded by Congress candidate Jitendra Singh in 2009. However, Jitendra lost to BJP leader Chand Nath in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Alwar district. Yadavs are a key caste community in Alwar. They account for nearly 4 percent of the electorate in the constituency. It is also home to nearly 3 lakh Meo Muslims. This is also the constituency where Pehlu Khan’s lynching took place.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:19:33 IST

