Allahabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rita Bahuguna Joshi from BJP is leading with 60% at 3:40pm

Allahabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 52

Total electors: 16,66,569 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,49,166

Male electors: 9,17,403

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad South, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, then human resource development minister, Murli Manohar Joshi, won the seat by defeating Rewati Raman Singh of the Samajwadi Party. Singh then won the seat back from Joshi in the 2004 elections. She was re-elected in the 2009 elections before losing to Shyama Charan Gupta of the BJP in the 2014 elections. The seat is known for electing many high-profile candidates like Lal Bahadur Shastri, VP Singh, HN Bahuguna and Janeshwar Mishra.

Demographics: One of the economically significant districts in Uttar Pradesh, in 2014, Allahabad had a significant Patel and Dalit vote bank, each estimated to be over two lakh. The Bania community to which Gupta belongs is also a sizeable vote bank. Dalits, Thakurs and Brahmin voters, with their concentration in certain Assembly segments, also play a significant role in the electoral outcome in this constituency.

