Alka Lamba says AAP will field candidates in all 200 seats in Rajasthan election, youth to be given priority

Politics PTI May 14, 2018 16:36:18 IST

Kota (Rajasthan): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will field candidates in all 200 seats in Rajasthan in the coming assembly election, party leader Alka Lamba said on Monday.

Arvind Kejriwal AAP. Representational image. Reuters

Delhi MLA Lamba, along with AAP in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan Deepak Vajpayee, was in Kota to attend a meet aimed at connecting with the youth ahead of the assembly election slated for later this year.

Talking to reporters, Lamba said that youths would be given priority in the distribution of party tickets.

If the AAP comes to power in Rajasthan, the Delhi model of development would be implemented in the state, Vajpayee said, adding that mohalla clinics would be started and the standard of government schools improved for quality education.

Rajasthan did not see the kind of development and progress that the people had expected, despite the party ruling at the Centre and in the state being the same, Vajpayee said, targeting the BJP.


