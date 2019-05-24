Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency:

Constituency number: 2

Total Electors: 14,70,911 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,55,765

Female Electors: 7,15,146

Assembly Constituencies: Tufanganj, Kumargram (ST), Kalchini (ST), Alipurduar, Falakata (SC), Madarihat (ST), Nagrakata (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: Yes. Vidhan Sabha seats were redrawn after 2008 delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency is a stronghold of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Its candidate Dasrath Tirkey defeated sitting MP Manohar Tirkey. Joachim Baxla of the RSP won the seat four consecutive times till 2009 elections.

Demographics: Tribal communities make up at least 60 percent of the population in Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.