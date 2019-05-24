Co-presented by


Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency:

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON John Barla 750,804 Votes 54% Votes
AITC Dasrath Tirkey 506,815 Votes 37% Votes
RSP Mili Oraon 54,010 Votes 4% Votes
INC Mohanlal Basumata 27,427 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 21,175 Votes 2% Votes
IND Prasen Jayant Kindo 11,518 Votes 1% Votes
IND Gergory Trikey 4,303 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Rabichan Rabha 4,165 Votes 0% Votes

Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency: 

Constituency number: 2

Total Electors: 14,70,911 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,55,765

Female Electors: 7,15,146

Assembly Constituencies: Tufanganj, Kumargram (ST), Kalchini (ST), Alipurduar, Falakata (SC), Madarihat (ST), Nagrakata (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: Yes. Vidhan Sabha seats were redrawn after 2008 delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency is a stronghold of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Its candidate Dasrath Tirkey defeated sitting MP Manohar Tirkey. Joachim Baxla of the RSP won the seat four consecutive times till 2009 elections.

Demographics: Tribal communities make up at least 60 percent of the population in Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:38:55 IST

