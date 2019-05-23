Aligarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Satish Kumar Gautam wins

Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 17,93,126 (2014 estiamtes)

Female electors: 8,27,131

Male electors: 9,65,995

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Khair, Barauli, Atrauli, Koil, Aligarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Sheela Gautam of the BJP won the seat. In the next elections, Bijendra Singh of the Congress won the seat, while Raj Kumari Chauhan won the seat in 2009 elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Satish Kumar Gautam won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: Aligarh has a strong association with Muslim politics of the country. Muslims constitute 20 percent of the population and are influential during elections. However, despite its strong association with Muslim politics, the constituency has never elected a Muslim to the Lok Sabha. The Jat community is also a sizeable vote bank with their presence in over 80 villages of Aligarh district. Lodh, an OBC community, also is very influential among the Hindu vote bank.

