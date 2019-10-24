Alibag Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Alibag Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Alibag

Constituency Number— 192

District Name— Raigad

Total Electors—293964

Female Electors—148046

Male Electors—145918

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, PWPI candidate Subhash Alias Panditshet Patil won this seat with 76,959 votes against Shiv Sena's Dalvi Mahendra Hari who secured 60,865 votes. In 2009 PWP candidate Meenakshi Prabhakar Patil won against Congress candidate Thakur Madhukar Shankar who received 69,025 votes. In 2004, Thakur Madhukar Shankar had defeated Meenakshi Prabhakar Patil with a grand total of 65,828 votes to his name.

This year in 2019, Congress candidate Adv. Thakur Shraddha Mahesh, Mahendra Hari Dalvi of Shiv Sena and current MLA Subhash Alias Panditshet Patil will stand against each other for this seat.

