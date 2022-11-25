Alcohol, scams, corruption mark Kejriwal’s tenure, says Anurag Thakur during Delhi civic body poll campaign

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has become synonymous with anarchy, alcohol, scams and corruption.

Campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Delhi civic body polls on December 4, Thakur launched a scathing attack against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his seven years in power. “The AAP government in Delhi has become synonymous with anarchy. It has three friends, alcohol, scams and corruption,” he said during public meetings in Dilshad Colony, Welcome Colony, Lalita Park and Patparganj in the national capital.

“As soon as the AAP formed a government in Punjab, their health minister had to resign on charges of corruption. Delhi’s health minister is in jail, enjoying massages and having fun,” a statement quoted him as saying.

“From mineral water to massage, all five star facilities are available in jail. It can happen only in Kejriwal’s model. AAPs ministers are involved in corruption and Kejriwal gives them certificates of honesty,” Thakur said.

The Union minister said the AAP had made tall claims in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand ahead of assembly polls there but lost its security deposits. The minister also accused the AAP chief of indulging in politics of appeasement.

The Delhi BJP in a statement said 15 senior leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party’s General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, addressed around 60 public meetings.

At a rally in the city’s northeastern part, Dhami said this election will change the fortunes of Delhi.

The Uttarakhand CM alleged that the Kejriwal government is not working for children’s education, but distributing liquor instead. “Kejriwal is the first chief minister in the last eight years who has deprived the people of Delhi by not implementing the schemes of the central government due to political malice,” he charged.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.