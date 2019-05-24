Alathur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Ramya Haridas of Congress wins

Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1,213,387 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,23,508

Male electors: 5,89,879

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The erstwhile Ottapalam constituency was dissolved in 2008. Its constituencies Chelakkara, Kunnamkulam, and Wadakkancherry were added to the newly formed Alanthur constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Tarur (SC), Chittur, Nenmara, Alathur, Chelakkara (SC), Kunnamkulam, Wadakkancherry

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Since the formation of this constituency, the CPM has held sway. PK Biju has been the elected MP since 2009.

Demographics: Spread over the Thrissur and Palakkad districts, the constituency has been a CPM bastion from its Ottapalam days. Former President of India and Congress member KR Narayanan had been a three-time MP from Ottapalam. The LDF has decided to field sitting MP PK Biju from Alanthur.

