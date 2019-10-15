Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Akot profile: Labelled 'outsider', BJP's Prakash Bharsakle faces challenge from party workers, Opposition

Akot Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Akola district — Murtizapur.

Constituency Name—Akot

Constituency Number—28

District Name—Akola

Total Electors—1,50,602

Female Electors—1,34,233

Male Electors—2,84,840

Third Gender—5

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: BBM's Bodkhe Ramdas Maniram won the election to the Assembly constituency in 199 winning the seat by a margin of nearly 10,000 against Shiv Sena's Karale Rameshwar Wasudeo. The seat went to Gulabrao Ramraoji Gawande of the Shiv Sena in the 2004 election when he defeated Independent candidate Hidayatullah Barkatullah with a margin of nearly 20,000 votes.

IN the 2009 election, Shiv Sena fielded Sanjay Laxman Gawande, who won the seat with a thin margin of 1,000 votes against Congress' Sudhakar Ramkrishna Gangane.

BJP wrested control of the seat from the Shiv Sena in 2014 with its candidate Prakash Gunvantrao Bharsakle winning the seat by a margin of 22,000 votes against the runner-up candidate Mahesh Sudhakarrao Gangane of Congress. Bharsakle, a trusted aide of Narayan Rane and former Shiv Sena leader, had joined the BJP in 2011.

For the 2019 election, BJP's Bharsakle faces a tough challenge both within the BJP rank and file in Akot as well as from his challengers. According to reports, BJP workers are unhappy with Bharsakle, a three-time MLA from Daryapur, terming him an 'outsider' and an 'inactive' MLA.

Bharsakle is up against Sanjay Ramdas Bodkhe from Congress, Ravindra Madhukar Phate from the MNS and Advocate Santosh Vasant Rahate from Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.