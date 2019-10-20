Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Akole profile: Incumbent MLA Vaibhav Pichad joins BJP, to take on NCP's Kiran Lahamate

Akole Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Akole

Constituency Number—216

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—253969

Female Electors—121115

Male Electors—132853

Third Gender—1

Reserved—Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—The sitting MLA and BJP candidate Pichad Vaibhav Madhukar won the two consecutive Assembly elections held in 2014 and 2009. In 2014, Pichad won the seat by securing 67,696 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Talpade Madhukar Shankar’s 47,634 votes for the seat. Similarly in 2009 he defeated Madhukar Talpade who received 50,964 votes by securing 60,043 votes for the seat.

Ahead of 2019 Assembly polls Pichad Vaibhav Madhukarrao quit NCP to join BJP. He will be challenging Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate of NCP and Dipak Yashwant Pathave of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi among others for the seat.

