Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Akola West profile: BJP's Govardhan Sharma eye third term against Congress' Sajid Khan Mannan Khan

Akola West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Akola district — Murtizapur.

Constituency Name— Akola West

Constituency Number – 30

District Name— Akola

Total Electors— 3,31,153

Female Electors— 1,62,845

Male Electors— 1,68,292

Third Gender— 16

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, BJP's Govardhan Mangilal Sharma won the Assembly constituency with almost 44,156 votes by defeating Congress candidate Ramakant Umashankar Khetan. In 2014, Sharma of the BJP won with almost 66,934 votes.

For the 2019 election, incumbent BJP MLA Sharma is back in the fray for a third consecutive term. While the Congress has fielded Sajid Khan Mannan Khan, the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Dhananjay Pralhadrao Nalat. Madan Bhargad is Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's candidate from the constituency.

Demographics: Akola is the administrative headquarters of the district located near Amravati. The city is governed by the Akola Municipal Corporation. The city is known for its vibrant Varhadi language, and is a prominent road and rail junction in the Tapti River valley; which is a commercial trading centre.