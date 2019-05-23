Akola Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Akola Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,46,463

Female electors: 7,76,547

Male electors: 8,69,922

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Khamgaon and Borgaon Manju Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Akot, Balapur, Akola West, Akola East, Murtizapur (SC), Risod.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold. In 1999, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh’s Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, won the seat. However, since 2004, BJP’s Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre has been the MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Akola district and parts of Washim district. The proportion of Ghatole Kunbi community, which is largely affiliated to the saffron party, is more in Washim and Akola. The economy of Akola district largely depends on agriculture. Its sex ratio is 946, higher than the state’s 929, and its literacy rate is 88 percent. A total of 20.07 percent of the population comprises Scheduled Castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.