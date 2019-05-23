Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Akola Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:17:26 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BMP Mrs.Pravina Laxmanrao Bhatkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Ambedkar (Adv)Prakash Yashwant 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arun Manohar Thakare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Social Workar Gajanan Onkar Harne (Anna) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pravin Chandrakant Kaurpuriya 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Arun Kankar Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Hidyatullah Bharkatullah Patel 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Murlidhar Lalsing Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Ganpatlal Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Bhai B.C.Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Akola Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,46,463

Female electors: 7,76,547

Male electors: 8,69,922

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Khamgaon and Borgaon Manju Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Akot, Balapur, Akola West, Akola East, Murtizapur (SC), Risod.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold. In 1999, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh’s Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, won the seat. However, since 2004, BJP’s Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre has been the MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Akola district and parts of Washim district. The proportion of Ghatole Kunbi community, which is largely affiliated to the saffron party, is more in Washim and Akola. The economy of Akola district largely depends on agriculture. Its sex ratio is 946, higher than the state’s 929, and its literacy rate is 88 percent. A total of 20.07 percent of the population comprises Scheduled Castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:17:26 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile