Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Akola East profile: VBA's Haridas Bhade hopes to wrest back seat he lost to BJP's Randhir Savarkar in 2014

Akola West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Akola district — Murtizapur.

Constituency Name— Akola East

Constituency Number – 31

District Name— Akola

Total Electors— 3,43,436

Female Electors—1,67,203

Male Electors—1,76,215

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections— In 2009, Haridas Pandhari Bhade, the candidate of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) won the Assembly constituency by defeating Shiv Sena candidate Gulabrao Ramrao Gawande. Bhade received 48,438 votes against Gawande's 34,194 votes. In the 2014 election, BJP candidate Randhir Prahladrao Savarkar won this seat by a thin margin of just above 2,000 votes. Savarkar received 53,678 votes against then-incumbent MLA and BBM leader Bhade Haridas Pandhari's 51,238 votes.

For the 2019 Assembly election, the BJP has once again fielded Savarkar from the constituency, while Bhade is contesting the election as a Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (the successor of BBM) candidate. Vivek Ramrao Paraskar is the candidate from Congress while Sheshrao Bhaurao Khadse is the candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party.