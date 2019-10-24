Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Akkalkuwa Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 09:58:01 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BTP Dr. Sanjay Ravlya Valvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nagesh Dilvarsing Padvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bharat Jalya Pawara 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAP Adv. Kailas Pratapsing Vasave 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Aamshya Fulaji Padavi 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Adv. K. C. Padavi 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Akkalkuwa is the first Assembly constituency under the district name of Nandurbar

  • There are 2,77,917 voters in the constituency with 1,38,028 female voters and 1,39,889 male voters

  • In 2014, Kagda Chandya Padvi from Congress won the elections with 64,410 votes which were 36.48 percent of the total share of votes

Akkalkuwa Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Nandurabar district — Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar, Nawapur.

Akkalkuwa Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. Reuters

Constituency Name —Akkalkuwa

Constituency Number — 1

District Name—Nandurbar

Total Electors—2,77,917

Female Electors – 1,38,028

Male Electors – 1,39,889

Third Gender – 0

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections – In 2014, Kagda Chandya Padvi from Congress won the elections with 64,410 votes which were 36.48 percent of the total share of votes.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 09:58:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores