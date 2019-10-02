Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Akkalkuwa profile: Over 2.7 lakh electors will vote in this Congress stronghold on 21 October

Akkalkuwa Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Nandurabar district — Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar, Nawapur.

Constituency Name —Akkalkuwa

Constituency Number — 1

District Name—Nandurbar

Total Electors—2,77,917

Female Electors – 1,38,028

Male Electors – 1,39,889

Third Gender – 0

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections – In 2014, Kagda Chandya Padvi from Congress won the elections with 64,410 votes which were 36.48 percent of the total share of votes.