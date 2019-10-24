Akkalkot Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Akkalkot Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Akkalkot

Constituency Number—250

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—344658

Female Electors—164105



Male Electors—180535



Third Gender – 18

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and Congress candidate Mhetre Siddharam Satlingappa won this seat in 2014 elections by defeating BJP's Patil Sidramappa Malakappa with a margin of about 20,000 votes. In 2004, BJP's Patil Sidramappa Malakappa had won in this constituency against the present MLA by receiving 92,496 votes. In both 2004 and 2009 elections Mhetre defeated his opponents to emerge as the winner in this constituency. In 2004 he defeated Patil Sidramappa Malakappa and in 1999 he won against BJP's Patil Suresh Shamrao.

In 2019 elections, BJP is fielding Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa against present MLA and Congress candidate Mhetre Siddharam Satlingappa.

