Akhilesh Yadav says petrol price hike during 'Bharat Bandh' shows govt's 'insensitivity' towards people

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said Monday hike in prices of petroleum products on the day Opposition parties staged 'Bharat Bandh' shows government's "insensitivity" towards common people.

He claimed that demonetisation and GST were imposed to increase imports from China.

Petrol price on Monday increased by 23 paisa a litre and diesel by 22 paisa a litre, according to the price notification issued by state fuel retailers.

Yadav said, "While the Opposition is protesting, prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked again this morning. This reflects the government's audacity and arrogance and insensitivity towards the common man."

"The BJP feels that price rise is hardly to be worried about. They (the ruling party) can also say that price rise ushers in happiness. More the price rise, more people will become happy," he said, seeking to corner the BJP on price rise.

The former Uttar Pradesh was talking to reporters after paying tributes Pandit Govind Vallabh Pant on his birth anniversary.

"Demonetisation and GST were imposed in the country to increase imports from China. These 'rashtrabhakts' (BJP men) used to say shun products of China.

"The central government's import from China is more than the budget of Uttar Pradesh. If goods come from outside (other countries), how will Make in India (programme) run," Yadav said.

He said even farmers are not happy with this government and there is "no policy" for their welfare and hearing their grievances.

Yadav said, "They (BJP) say that they are going to rule for 50 years. This shows their arrogance. They have forgot results of the three Uttar Pradesh by-elections in which they have to taste humiliating defeat. The people are waiting to rid themselves from the misrule."

Terming the BJP government as corrupt, Akhilesh said, "recent discrepancies in competitive exams should be probed. The intelligence and CBI is in their (BJP) hands. They should probe it and punish guilty."