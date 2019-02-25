Akhilesh Yadav says Pakistan can't be defeated without long-strategy, asks govt to remember China is with Islamabad

Unnao: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that India cannot defeat Pakistan if the central government does not form a long-term strategy to safeguard the country's borders.

Yadav on Sunday met the family of Ajit Kumar, a CRPF jawan, who lost his life during the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February. Asked why Opposition leaders were are now pointing fingers at the central government even when they agreed to stand united with the Centre over the issue of national security, he told media, "The Opposition stands united (with the central government) in teaching a lesson to Pakistan. But the government should not forget that China is with them (Pakistan). We feel that the government should have a long term strategy to safeguard our borders and make the country strong. If long term strategy won't be adopted then you can't defeat Pakistan.

"Talking about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's recent visit to India, Akhilesh said, "Recently media showed how a Crown Prince first visited Pakistan and helped them. Then he came to India and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later he went to China. In today's times, the role of neighbouring countries matters... BJP leaders are the most milawati".

Yadav also urged the central government to give Rs 1 crore to the families of all the CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

"The government should fulfill its promises given to the jawans. Most of the state governments have given Rs 1 crore to the families of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack. The Uttar Pradesh and central government should also do the same and give Rs 1 crore to them," he said.

