Akhilesh Yadav says he's open to Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Madhya Pradesh for 2018 Assembly polls

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that his party was open to an alliance with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. At a a press conference, he said that "the BJP can be defeated" and "if they have a formula (for the Assembly elections later this year), even the Samajwadi Party and the alliance will have a formula" ready.

Last year, the Samajwadi Party and Congress had contested the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh together. "The Samajwadi Party must have done something right to make people believe that the BJP can be defeated," Yadav said.

#BREAKING - Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav confirms Congress-SP alliance in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/6nN0z9VzZi — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 6, 2018

Interestingly, the former chief minister's announcement comes at a time when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is going to address a rally of farmers in Mandsaur marking one year since last year's police firing.

On Sunday, the Congress had alleged irregularities in the voter list in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered. The Election Commission of India has sent a team to the state to look into the Congress' allegation that the ruling BJP has been getting the bogus voters list prepared.