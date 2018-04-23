You are here:
Akhilesh Yadav patronised criminals, alleges BJP; says they won't have free run under Yogi Adityanath

Politics IANS Apr 23, 2018 19:25:07 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP on Monday attacked former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav over his "loose comments" in recent interviews, warning him that criminals, patronised by him, will no longer have a free run under the Yogi Adityanath government.

File image of Akhilesh Yadav. PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party state spokesman, Manish Shukla, said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief was now making statements like "I belong to the area of Chambal ravines" but he should remember that a rule of law prevails in the state now and anyone who takes law in their own hands will be brought to justice.

He also said that Akhilesh Yadav, who claims to be the custodian of the poor and marginalised, should rather answer why despite many years of Samajwadi Party rule, that of their alliance partner Congress and the new-found ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh remains backward and the people are still looking for prosperity and development.

"Chief Minister Adityanath, the ministers and legislators are touring various parts of the state while you are just dishing out statements from air-conditioned offices," said Shukla, charging the SP chief with patronizing criminals during his regime and of neglecting the state.


