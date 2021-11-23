Akhilesh Yadav meets RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in Lucknow, seat-sharing for UP polls discussed
When asked Rastriya Lok Dal state president Masood Ahmad said that both the leaders met in the state capital and 'there is a discussion on seat sharing'
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rastriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chowdhury on Tuesday met to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
A pre-poll alliance between the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) has been confirmed, RLD chief Chaudhary told NDTV.
Chaudhary said a formal announcement will be made soon and denied any arrangement with the BJP.
"No question of going with BJP," he told NDTV.
"Badhte Kadam," Chowdhury said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Yadav.
बढ़ते कदम! pic.twitter.com/NqYFSz4MV1
— Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) November 23, 2021
Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader said, "Shri Jayant Chowdhury ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)."
श्री जयंत चौधरी जी के साथ बदलाव की ओर pic.twitter.com/iwJe8Onuy6 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 23, 2021
Yadav had earlier said that his party's alliance with the Rastriya Lok Dal is final and only sharing of seats is to be discussed. The RLD chief earlier told ANI, "By this month-end, we (RLD and Samajwadi Party) will take the decision and will come together." In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.
When asked Rastriya Lok Dal state president Masood Ahmad said that both the leaders met in the state capital and "there is a discussion on seat-sharing".
About the number of seats the RLD will be getting to fight in the polls early next year, Ahmad said it has not been finalised yet.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Economic recovery taking hold, private investment should resume, says Shaktikanta Das
Lauding tech entrepreneurs, the RBI governor said the country has emerged as a top performer in the startup landscape, attracting billions of foreign capital
National Education Day 2021: From Abul Kalam Azad to Dharmendra Pradhan, qualifications of education ministers
Pradhan was born in Odisha and holds a postgraduate (PG) degree in Anthropology from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar
Union Cabinet gives nod to restoring MPLADS after COVID-induced suspension, announces Anurag Thakur
The objective of the scheme is to enable MPs to recommend works of developmental nature with emphasis on the creation of durable community assets in the areas of drinking water, primary education, public health, sanitation, roads