Akhilesh Yadav meets RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in Lucknow, seat-sharing for UP polls discussed

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rastriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chowdhury on Tuesday met to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

A pre-poll alliance between the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) has been confirmed, RLD chief Chaudhary told NDTV.

Chaudhary said a formal announcement will be made soon and denied any arrangement with the BJP.

"No question of going with BJP," he told NDTV.

"Badhte Kadam," Chowdhury said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Yadav.

Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader said, "Shri Jayant Chowdhury ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)."

Yadav had earlier said that his party's alliance with the Rastriya Lok Dal is final and only sharing of seats is to be discussed. The RLD chief earlier told ANI, "By this month-end, we (RLD and Samajwadi Party) will take the decision and will come together." In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

When asked Rastriya Lok Dal state president Masood Ahmad said that both the leaders met in the state capital and "there is a discussion on seat-sharing".

About the number of seats the RLD will be getting to fight in the polls early next year, Ahmad said it has not been finalised yet.

