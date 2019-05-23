Akbarpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Counting of Votes On

Akbarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 44

Total electors: 17,68,623 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,61,961

Male electors: 9,77,662

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 after Bilhaur and Ghatampur Lok Sabha constituencies ceased to exist.

Assembly Constituencies: Akbarpur-Raniya, Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raja Ram Pal of Congress won the seat in 2009 while Devendra Singh Bhole of BJP won the seat in the 2014 “Modi wave” in Uttar Pradesh.

Demographics: Spread across Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat district, Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency is a crucial vote bank with at least 15 percent OBC voters. Dalit communities, which constitute nearly 20 percent of the population in the two districts, also play a big role in determining the winner in this constituency. The Thakur community, to which the incumbent MP belongs, has also a sizeable number of voters.

