Akbarpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Devendra Singh 'Bhole' wins

Akbarpur Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 44
Total electors: 17,68,623 (2014 estimates)
Female electors: 7,61,961
Male electors: 9,77,662
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 after Bilhaur and Ghatampur Lok Sabha constituencies ceased to exist.
Assembly Constituencies: Akbarpur-Raniya, Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC)
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raja Ram Pal of Congress won the seat in 2009 while Devendra Singh Bhole of BJP won the seat in the 2014 “Modi wave” in Uttar Pradesh.
Demographics: Spread across Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat district, Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency is a crucial vote bank with at least 15 percent OBC voters. Dalit communities, which constitute nearly 20 percent of the population in the two districts, also play a big role in determining the winner in this constituency. The Thakur community, to which the incumbent MP belongs, has also a sizeable number of voters.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 20:34:43 IST