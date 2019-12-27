Ajit Pawar says NCP leadership to take call on his inclusion in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt, cabinet expansion on 30 Dec

Pune: NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said his party's leadership would decide on his inclusion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a sports event at Balewadi stadium, Ajit said cabinet expansion would take place in the state on 30 December.

Media reports and statements from a wide of range of leaders in the state have indicated that the Baramati MLA is a front-runner for the post of deputy chief minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Queried on his chances of taking oath on 30 December, Ajit said, "I have clarified my stand on this issue. I will follow the directives of the party leadership."

Ajit had briefly moved away from the NCP and become deputy chief minister under BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, but the government unravelled in 80 hours and the Baramati MLA came

back to mentor Sharad Pawar.

