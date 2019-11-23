You are here:
Ajit Pawar ‘blackmailed’ into joining hands with BJP to form Maharashtra government, claims Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 23, 2019 15:33:19 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. He said Ajit Pawar might return to the NCP fold.

File image of Sanjay Raut. CNN-News 18

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra chief minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy. "NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been contacted. Ajit Pawar may also return (to NCP fold). We have information how Ajit Pawar has been blackmailed and will expose this soon," Raut told reporters.

Munde, who is said to have been in touch with Fadnavis since the last few days, had gone incommunicado. He is said to be supporting Ajit Pawar. Munde was elected from Parli where he defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde. "The new government was formed at 7 in the morning. In the cover of darkness only sins are committed," Raut said.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 15:33:19 IST

