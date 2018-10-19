Ajit Jogi will not contest Chhattisgarh election, will focus on campaigning for 'grand alliance', says Janata Congress leader

Chhattisgarh: Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) chief Ajit Jogi will not contest the upcoming state assembly elections. He will instead campaign for the alliance parties.

On 20 September, JCC alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati at a press conference nominated Jogi as the chief ministerial candidate.

Around eight months back, Jogi too had reportedly said that he would contest from the Rajanandgaon seat against incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh.

However, Jogi's son Amit on Friday told media, "Janta Congress Chhattisgarh chief Ajit Jogi won't contest assembly elections. Being a star campaigner of the coalition between Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), he has 90 constituencies to campaign. There is no time for him."

The JCC on Sunday announced an alliance with the CPI in order to strengthen their foothold in the Naxal-hit Bastar region.

On 20 September, Mayawati also announced alliance with JCC. While addressing a public rally in Bilaspur on Saturday, Mayawati said, "In the ensuing Chhattisgarh assembly elections, we will make all efforts so that the alliance with Ajit Jogi-led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh comes to power with full majority. After we win, our government will work especially for Dalits, tribals, backward classes, religious minorities, farmers, labourers and the poor."

The state will go to polls in two phases, 12 and 20 November respectively. Counting of votes will be done on 11 December.