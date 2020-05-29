You are here:
Ajit Jogi, first CM of Chhattisgarh, passes away at 74: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi offer condolences

Politics FP Trending May 29, 2020 18:05:23 IST

Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, passed away on Friday at the age of 74. His son Amit Jogi made the announcement on Twitter.

“Not only me but Chhattisgarh has lost his father. His funeral will take place tomorrow at his native land Gorela,” he said.

According to a report in India Today, the 74-year-old veteran politician had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home on 9 May.

He suffered a second cardiac arrest on Friday, reports said.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the family of the former Chhattisgarh chief minister. He tweeted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too offered his condolences. He said: "Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader. He strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP."

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu shared on Twtter: “Saddened by the demise of Shri Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and a former Member of the Parliament. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also expressed his condolences. “Deeply pained at the demise of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi Ji. May god give strength to his family members to bear this unbearable loss. Om Shanti. RIP,” he tweeted.

India's Sherpa to the G20 and former commerce minister Suresh Prabhu too extended his message of condolence on Jogi’s death. Reminiscing the days they worked together in the Parliament, he wrote, “Very sad to know about unfortunate passing away of #AjitJogi. Deep condolences to his family. We worked together in Parliament. Will remember him for his contribution to #Chhattisgarh and his role in public life Om Shanti.”

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chhattisgarh CM.

Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal remembered Ajit Jogi and said, “Shri Ajit Jogi was a visionary mass leader. Coming from a humble background, he had an inspiring journey from serving in IPS to IAS, being elected as MP to both housesand becoming the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolence to @amitjogi and his family. Om Shanti folded hands.”

Chief Ministr of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal too expressed his grief over the sudden demise of the political leader.

DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran offered his condolences to the late politician's family.

“His contribution to building the state will be long remembered,” Maran wrote.

