Airoli Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Airoli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Airoli

Constituency Number—150

District Name— Thane

Total Electors—451935

Female Electors—193438

Male Electors—258468

Third Gender—29

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP won with 76,444 votes against Shiv Sena's Vijay Laxman Chougule. In the upcoming election, Sandeep Naik's father and former minister Ganesh Naik will contest the election, but this time from the BJP. Ganesh Shinde will contest from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Demographics—Airoli is a residential and commercial area of Navi Mumbai in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is administered by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The state government developed a flamingo bird sanctuary on the creek side of the Airoli - Mulund bridge.

