AIMIM appoints Imtiaz Jaleel as Maharashtra unit president just a few months before state holds Assembly election

Politics Asian News International Jul 11, 2019 12:38:30 IST

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has appointed Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel as its new Maharashtra state president. The move comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra scheduled later this year.

File image of Imtiaz Jaleel. ANI

In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Shaker Patni will continue as the party's president for Mumbai.

AIMIM has also appointed three regional presidents for Maharashtra with Aqueel Mujawar being given the charge of western Maharashtra, Nazim Shaikh of Vidarbha and Feroz Lala of Marathwada.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM expanded its footprint outside Hyderabad by winning the Aurangabad seat.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 12:38:30 IST

