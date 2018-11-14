AIADMK slams Rajinikanth for remark on Narendra Modi, says people will decide who is strong and weak

Chennai: Slamming Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to be a "strong" man electorally, the ruling AIADMK on Wednesday said people would decide who is "strong" and "weak" during elections as they were the "reviewing authorities."

Senior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar was responding to Rajinikanth's statement on Tuesday that Prime Minister Modi seemed to be a "strong" man electorally, which was evident from a mega alliance trying to shape up against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"Whether strong or weak, election is the answer for that. People review us....they are the reviewing authorities for every party. They will decide, not you and me," he told reporters here.

People would review the AIADMK MPs' performance in next year's Lok Sabha polls, as well as during the assembly elections in 2021, he added.

Supporters of respective parties may say good things about their party led governments, but people would "assess" their performance, especially during elections, he said.

"We may say that our children are good, but it is the teacher/headmaster who assesses their activities. The people are those teachers/headmasters," he added.

Rajinikanth's remarks had come amid speculation that opposition parties were looking at a mega coalition against the Modi government for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10 or the person they are aligning against? If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger?," he had asked when questioned on the possibility of such an opposition alliance.

Asked if Modi was "stronger" and whether this was what he implied through his statement, the actor said he "can't be more clear".

Jayakumar, responding to the political developments in neighbouring Sri Lanka, said one cannot interfere in the internal affairs of another country. However, considering the overall welfare of minority Tamils, "our umbilical chord relations", was important, he said.

Sri Lanka's Parliament on Wednesday passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who was installed by President Maithripala Sirisena in a controversial move.