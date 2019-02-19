AIADMK seals Lok Sabha poll deal with PMK: Announcement of joining BJP-led NDA likely on cards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have found itself allies in South India. Reports say that on Tuesday, three Dravidian parties — AIADMK, PMK and DMDK — may formally join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In fact, one part of this overreaching alliance is already formal — AIADMK has officially revealed it will collaborate with the Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK in the Lok Sabha polls, setting aside seven seats for the smaller party. Under the deal, the PMK has decided to support AIADMK in the bypolls for 21 Assembly seats, in exchange for seven Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat.

However, AIDMK remained mum on the breakdown of the remaining Lok Sabha seats, stopping short of making the alliance with the BJP formal.

However, the fact that the BJP has been holding intense parlays with the ruling party in Tamil Nadu is an open secret. On 15 February, Union minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal had no qualms about revealing the agenda of his visit to Chennai. Goyal had said he was in Chennai to hold talks on an electoral alliance, and that in politics, all possibilities are open.

"I have come here to discuss how we will proceed in the elections and discuss with party leaders and other friends to chart out a path for the future," he had said. He later held meetings with AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, The News Minute reported.

AIADMK is believed to have had left the task of convincing PMK to BJP leaders, but the talks were facing hiccups because of differences between Anbumani Ramadoss and his father and PMK founder S Ramadoss on whether to ally with the saffron party. Senior Ramadoss favoured the BJP, while Anbumani wanted to support the DMK-Congress alliance, The Times of India reported, citing sources. However, it looks like the will of the senior Ramadoss prevailed as the AIADMK has officially revealed the seat-sharing formula with the PMK.

Negotiations with DMDK are in the final stages, according to The Times of India.

The alliance with the BJP is likely to be formally sealed on Tuesday, when Goyal is set to arrive in Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. He is scheduled to address public rallies in Tirupur and Kanyakumari.

Moreover, The Indian Express noted that the BJP — now desperate for allies — is willing to settle for less than its weight. The report claimed that the party was pushing for a 20-20 formula in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, but it is expected to settle for even six or seven seats, leaving the remaining for other NDA allies, DMDK and Tamil Maanila Congress.

The party has already finalised its seat-sharing formula with the JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar, and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

