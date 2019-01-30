AIADMK party workers can apply to contest Lok Sabha polls by paying Rs 25,000; applications opened in all Tamil Nadu constituencies

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced that party workers who are willing to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, can apply after paying Rs 25,000.

The workers have been asked to apply from 4 to 10 February. All 40 constituencies (39 Tamil Nadu and 1 Puducherry) have been listed.

AIADMK had won 37 seats in the 2014 General elections and fielded 40 candidates.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in the last general elections with 282 seats followed by Congress (44) and AIADMK (37).

