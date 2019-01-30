You are here:
AIADMK party workers can apply to contest Lok Sabha polls by paying Rs 25,000; applications opened in all Tamil Nadu constituencies

Politics Asian News International Jan 30, 2019 14:50:55 IST

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced that party workers who are willing to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, can apply after paying Rs 25,000.

Supporters of All India Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK) attend an election campaign rally addressed by J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state and chief of AIADMK, in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 19, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

File image of AIADMK supporters. Reuters

The workers have been asked to apply from 4 to 10 February. All 40 constituencies (39 Tamil Nadu and 1 Puducherry) have been listed.

AIADMK had won 37 seats in the 2014 General elections and fielded 40 candidates.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in the last general elections with 282 seats followed by Congress (44) and AIADMK (37).

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 14:50:55 IST

