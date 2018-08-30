'AIADMK not your puppet,' E Palaniswami's message to Centre as BJP leaders attend DMK event

Tamil Nadu's ruling party AIADMK, which was seen in tacit support of the Centre on most issues so far, has said that it will no longer 'bow down' before the BJP.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that "his government is going to nod but not bow down to the Centre" on all issues. Talking to the media in Chidambaram on Wednesday, Palaniswami said that "the AIADMK is not the puppet of BJP" and that his party is going to raise its voice if it disagrees with any policy of the NDA government. The Opposition can say what they want...We oppose what should be opposed. We don't support everything," he told reporters in Chidambaram town in Cuddalore district.

Since over a year now, the Tamil Nadu government led by Palaniswami has repeatedly been accused of kneeling before the Centre and functioning on its command. Even though the party officials have denied working in collussion with the BJP, the state Opposition led by DMK has been targeting it for being soft on issues such as the Cauvery water management and the recent Sterlite stir. Even many inside the AIADMK claimed to have raised this issue with the top brass, accusing the chief minister and deputy chief minister, O Panneerselvam of cozying up to Narendra Modi.

In fact, the participation of BJP leader Nitin Gadkari in a DMK event in Chennai on Wednesday had given further rise to reports of BJP's strong inroads in the state.

However, Tamil Nadu BJP media head Narayan Thirupathy told CNN News18, that these are all baseless rumours spread by the media and that the BJP itself is critical of the Tamil Nadu government on many issues and policies in the state. He also denied the possibility of any pre or post-election alliance being formed by the party and instead claimed that BJP will win the state Assembly elections in 2021 single-handedly.