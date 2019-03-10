AIADMK finalises Lok Sabha poll deal with DMDK, allots four seats to Vijayakanth's party

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Sunday inked an electoral pact with DMDK led by actor-turned politician Vijayakanth, allotting four Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, ending protracted negotiations.

An agreement was signed between the top leadership of the two parties in Chennai in the presence of Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam and Vijayakanth and DMDK Treasurer and his wife Premalatha.

Talking to reporters, Panneerselvam, the coordinator of the rulling party, said it was a committed alliance.

Premalatha pledged her party's support to the AIADMK in the bypolls to 18 assembly seats and local body elections, expected in May.

AIADMK has already finalised seat sharing with BJP and PMK and a few smaller outfits for the Lok Sabha elections.

It has allotted seven seats to PMK, five to the BJP in the state and the lone Puducherry seat to AINRC.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.