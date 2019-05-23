Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:16:09 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BNS(P) Kaliram Bahiru Popalghat 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil 0 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Dhiraj Motilal Batade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPSP Farukh Ismail Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Appasaheb Navnath Palve 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Sanjay Dagdu Sawant 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Sudhakar Laxman Avhad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shridhar Jakhuji Darekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandip Laxman Sakat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhaskar Fakira Patole 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dattatray Appa Waghmode 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamal Dashrath Sawant 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramnath Gahininath Golhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shaikh Abid Hussain Mohammad Hanif 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Er. Sanjiv Babanrao Bhor 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Supekar Dnyandeo Narhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sainath Bhausaheb Ghorpade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Wakale Namdeo Arjun 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 16,99,408

Female electors: 8,00,589

Male electors: 8,98,819

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Karjat and Pathardi Assembly segments were removed from the seat in 2008. Rahuri and Parner Assembly constituencies were added from erstwhile Kopargaon Lok Sabha seat, which was dissolved post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, Karjat Jamkhed.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Dilipkumar Gandhi won the seat in 1999, 2009 and 2014. In 2004, NCP’s Tukaram Gadakh defeated BJP’s NS Pharande to win the seat.

Demographics: It covers parts of Ahmednagar district. Located in Western Maharashtra, the district receives funding from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. In terms of area, it is the largest district in the state. The district has a population of 45,43,159, of which SCs comprise 12.63 percent.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:16:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile