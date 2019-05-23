Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil from BJP Won

Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 16,99,408

Female electors: 8,00,589

Male electors: 8,98,819

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Karjat and Pathardi Assembly segments were removed from the seat in 2008. Rahuri and Parner Assembly constituencies were added from erstwhile Kopargaon Lok Sabha seat, which was dissolved post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, Karjat Jamkhed.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Dilipkumar Gandhi won the seat in 1999, 2009 and 2014. In 2004, NCP’s Tukaram Gadakh defeated BJP’s NS Pharande to win the seat.

Demographics: It covers parts of Ahmednagar district. Located in Western Maharashtra, the district receives funding from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. In terms of area, it is the largest district in the state. The district has a population of 45,43,159, of which SCs comprise 12.63 percent.

