Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ahmednagar City profile: NCP incumbent Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap seeks to ward off Shiv Sena candidate Anilbhayya Ramkisan Rathod

Ahmednagar City Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Ahmednagar City

Constituency Number—225

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—2,89,106

Female Electors—1,40,180

Male Electors—1,48,852

Third Gender—74

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections– The incumbent MLA Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap won this seat on NCP's ticket with a total of 49,378 votes. He defeated Shiv Sena's Anilbhayya Ramkisan Rathod who received 46,061 votes. In 2009, Anilbhayya Ramkisan Rathod of Shiv Sena won with 65,271 votes as against Congress candidate's Gundecha Suvalal Anandram who received only 25,726 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena is fielding Anil Bhayya Ramkisan Rathod against Jagtap.