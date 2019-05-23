Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dr. Kirit P. Solanki from BJP is leading with 62.4% votes at 3:05 PM

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,34,400

Female electors: 7,33,467

Male electors: 8,00,933

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008, diving the erstwhile Ahmedabad seat into two parts. Jamalpur Assembly segment was merged with Khadia.

Assembly constituencies: Ellisbridge, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda (SC), Asarwa (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been represented by BJP’s Kirit P Solanki since 2009.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Ahmedabad district. 75.34 percent of the district population is literate. The region has a booming construction industry. It is a prominent political and commercial centre of the state.

