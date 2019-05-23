Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dr. Kirit P. Solanki from BJP is leading with 62.4% votes at 3:05 PM

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 8
Total electors: 15,34,400
Female electors: 7,33,467
Male electors: 8,00,933
Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.
Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008, diving the erstwhile Ahmedabad seat into two parts. Jamalpur Assembly segment was merged with Khadia.
Assembly constituencies: Ellisbridge, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda (SC), Asarwa (SC).
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been represented by BJP’s Kirit P Solanki since 2009.
Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Ahmedabad district. 75.34 percent of the district population is literate. The region has a booming construction industry. It is a prominent political and commercial centre of the state.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:06:05 IST