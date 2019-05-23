Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:05:23 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PPI(D) Jadav Ulpesh Jayantilal 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPOP Chauhan Harishbhai Jethabhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNP Dipika Jitendrakumar Sutaria 0 Votes 0% Votes
BTP Vaghela Ashwinbhai Amrutbhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSPP Solanki Chiragbhai Somabhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Vedubhai Kautikbhai Sirasat 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Raju Parmar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Tribhovandas Karsandas Vaghela 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhitora Bhavesh Chimanbhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Harshadkumar Laxmanbhai Solanki 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Malhotra Pankajkumar Dayabhai (Doctor Saheb) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahedia Mahendrabhai Parsottamdas 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Kirit P. Solanki 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,34,400

Female electors: 7,33,467

Male electors: 8,00,933

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008, diving the erstwhile Ahmedabad seat into two parts. Jamalpur Assembly segment was merged with Khadia.

Assembly constituencies: Ellisbridge, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda (SC), Asarwa (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been represented by BJP’s Kirit P Solanki since 2009.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Ahmedabad district. 75.34 percent of the district population is literate. The region has a booming construction industry. It is a prominent political and commercial centre of the state.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:05:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile