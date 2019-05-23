Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai from BJP is leading with 70.1% votes at 3:04 PM

Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,01,832

Female electors: 7,49,067

Male electors: 8,52,765

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created after the erstwhile Ahmedabad Lok Sabha constituency was dissolved in 2008. Vatva Assembly segment was created after the delimitation exercise.

Assembly constituencies: Dahegam, Gandhinagar South, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has had an iron grip on the seat since 2009, when it was first held by Harin Pathak. In 2014, actor-politician Paresh Rawal defeated Congress’ Himmatsingh Prahladsingh Patel by a margin of 33.63 percent.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts. Ahmedabad district has a population of 72,14,225 people. It is also a Hindu-majority district with 83.7 percent following Hinduism. There is a sizeable population of diamond industry workers in this constituency. The Patidar agitation was at its peak in 2015 at Bapunagar. The area (Bapunagar) is considered communally sensitive with 20 percent from the Patel community, 28 percent Muslims and 18 percent OBCs.

