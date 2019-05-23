Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai from BJP is leading with 70.1% votes at 3:04 PM

Co-presented by


PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai 83,025 Votes 70% Votes
INC Gitaben Patel 29,298 Votes 25% Votes
BSP Vaghela Ganeshbhai Narsinhbhai 1,138 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 973 Votes 1% Votes
IND Atulbhai Nanubhai Kathiriya 708 Votes 1% Votes
IND Chauhan Kiritbhai 431 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jayswal Nareshkumar Babulal (Raju Mataji) 369 Votes 0% Votes
NBBP Dr. Hitesh Mahendrabhai 328 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahesh Prabhudas Ahuja 241 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sheikh Salmabanu Mohammad Salim 198 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sharma Brijesh Kumar Ujagarlal 178 Votes 0% Votes
IND Devda Dasharath Misarilal 176 Votes 0% Votes
MNP Samirbhai Rajeshkumar Upadhyay 165 Votes 0% Votes
HND Vekariya Rushi Bharatbhai (Patel) 154 Votes 0% Votes
PJAP Rajesh Maurya 139 Votes 0% Votes
IND Minaxiben Rakeshkumar Solanki 101 Votes 0% Votes
SVBP Manoj Premchand Gupta 89 Votes 0% Votes
JSPP Virat Pradip Shah 88 Votes 0% Votes
LRSP Thakur Jitendrasinh Surendrasinh 85 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai 81 Votes 0% Votes
YJJP Chauhan Narendrasinh Makhatulsinh 80 Votes 0% Votes
JSVP Mishra Arjun Ramshankar 76 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pareshkumar Nanubhai Mulani 74 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mishra Rajkumar Malekchand 64 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Kadri Mohammad Sabir 63 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bharvad Saileshkumar Kalidas 60 Votes 0% Votes
LGBP Mundra Anilkumar 50 Votes 0% Votes
Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,01,832

Female electors: 7,49,067

Male electors: 8,52,765

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created after the erstwhile Ahmedabad Lok Sabha constituency was dissolved in 2008. Vatva Assembly segment was created after the delimitation exercise.

Assembly constituencies: Dahegam, Gandhinagar South, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has had an iron grip on the seat since 2009, when it was first held by Harin Pathak. In 2014, actor-politician Paresh Rawal defeated Congress’ Himmatsingh Prahladsingh Patel by a margin of 33.63 percent.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts. Ahmedabad district has a population of 72,14,225 people. It is also a Hindu-majority district with 83.7 percent following Hinduism. There is a sizeable population of diamond industry workers in this constituency. The Patidar agitation was at its peak in 2015 at Bapunagar. The area (Bapunagar) is considered communally sensitive with 20 percent from the Patel community, 28 percent Muslims and 18 percent OBCs.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:04:43 IST

